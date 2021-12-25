Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Billion

Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report $19.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.52 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.08 billion to $76.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $70.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

NYSE MT traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.