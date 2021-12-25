Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.37). Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,812. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

