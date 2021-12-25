Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,286. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Path by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bio-Path by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

