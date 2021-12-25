Zacks: Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $14.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 1,178,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

