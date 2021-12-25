Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

CRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

CRDF opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $255.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

