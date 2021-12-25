Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. 430,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,693 shares of company stock worth $17,159,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

