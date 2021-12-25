Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce sales of $518.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.35 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $439.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $969,741 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after buying an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

JBT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.00. 86,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,031. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.86. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

