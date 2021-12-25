Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 181.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

