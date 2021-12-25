Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,813. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

