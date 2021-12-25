Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

AEO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 2,558,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

