Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Denbury reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $12,657,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $508,000.

Denbury stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 565,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,324. Denbury has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

