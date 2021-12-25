Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce sales of $165.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $139.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $622.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.67 million to $623.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $761.46 million, with estimates ranging from $738.34 million to $773.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.98. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

