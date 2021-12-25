Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report sales of $271.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.22. 2,164,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,999. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

