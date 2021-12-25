Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $934.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce $934.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.56 million and the highest is $1.18 billion. Range Resources reported sales of $598.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $18.32. 2,690,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,377,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,532,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,429,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

