Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $45.45. 621,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

