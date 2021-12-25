Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Post $0.52 EPS

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $45.45. 621,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.