Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Alkaline Water stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 665,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.