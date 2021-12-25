Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTGN stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.