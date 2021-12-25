Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $709.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $710.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $580.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,440. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

