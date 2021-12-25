Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

In related news, Director Peggy Wallace acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

