Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 202,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Immunic by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

