Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Equities analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report sales of $640.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $642.62 million. ManTech International reported sales of $638.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $71.52. 278,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,445. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $101.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

