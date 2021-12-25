Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.26 Million

Brokerages expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report sales of $233.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.70 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $228.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 369,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

