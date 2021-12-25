Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter.

SILK stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 126,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,023. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

