Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With air-travel demand continuing to recover in the United States despite the threat posed by the omicron variant, American Airlines’ passenger revenues increased 56.1% year over year in the first nine months of 2021. The carrier attracted significant traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday period. American Airlines' debt-reduction efforts are impressive as well. Management aims to reduce its debt by $15 billion within 2025. However, the current scenario of rising fuel costs does not bode well for the airline. Despite the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the same is still below the 2019 levels. Multiple flight cancellations of late due to staffing shortages and adverse weather conditions are added concerns. Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 are anticipated to decline 20% from the level recorded in fourth-quarter 2019.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

