Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

SUI stock opened at $205.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

