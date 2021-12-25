Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) to Hold

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 3,744,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,136. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $845.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.