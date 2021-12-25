Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $405.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accenture's shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Accenture stock opened at $403.31 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

