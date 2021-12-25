Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of AMAM opened at $9.06 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,176,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

