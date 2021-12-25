Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Buy

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. CGI has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.