Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $66.16 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.