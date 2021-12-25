ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $77.67 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.06 or 0.08018578 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,659.97 or 1.00126869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00053254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

