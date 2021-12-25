Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $242.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $244.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.