$0.06 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

