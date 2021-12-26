$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.23. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,388 shares of company stock worth $19,082,122. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.09. 76,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,844. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 363.40, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

