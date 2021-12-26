$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.23. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,388 shares of company stock worth $19,082,122. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.09. 76,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,844. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 363.40, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.