-$0.17 EPS Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 3,271,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,118,378. The company has a market capitalization of $865.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.19. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.