-$0.56 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,267. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

