-$0.56 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,267. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.