-$0.88 EPS Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). iRobot posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

IRBT traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. 300,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,268,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

