$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,943. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.