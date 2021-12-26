$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

MC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 299,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $77.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.