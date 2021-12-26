$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.10 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.03 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SRAX by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.61. 75,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,250. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.