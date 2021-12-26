$12.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report sales of $12.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $14.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 755,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

