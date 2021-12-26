1,220 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $35,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIME shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $487,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,227 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

