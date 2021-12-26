1,278 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $342.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.