13,890 Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 276.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,006 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HZON opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

