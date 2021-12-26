$147.05 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce $147.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.10 million to $158.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $196.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $517.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $528.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $567.15 million, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $593.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 817,086 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 494,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 682,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

