14,762 Shares in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of -0.61. Siebert Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

