$151.93 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $151.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.70 million. Harmonic reported sales of $131.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $503.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $504.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $574.60 million, with estimates ranging from $556.10 million to $587.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Harmonic stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Harmonic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,875,000 after buying an additional 225,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

