$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $20.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.92 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $86.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

FDUS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.92. 54,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,254. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $437.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.