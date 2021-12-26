21,234 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

NYSE T traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.87. 43,285,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

