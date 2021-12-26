2,219 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $165.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.